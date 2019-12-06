UCF’s Sigma Chi fraternity is accused of controlled substance and drug violations, according to an Oct. 26 incident reporting form.

“A pledge was blindfolded and made to do cocaine in order to become initiated into the frat,” the document states. “He had been forced to stay at the frat house from October 21-27. He was initiated shortly after taking the drug.”

The document does not list how the allegation was received or who it was made by.

UCF spokesman Mark Schlueb said in a Tuesday email the investigation is still ongoing and many details can not be shared, but said an associate of the student pledging the fraternity reported the allegation.

“Sigma Chi has not yet received a full report of the incident from the university. We take such accusations very seriously and will work closely with the university through the student conduct process,” UCF Sigma Chi President Brian Walls said. “Sigma Chi is an organization built on values of leadership and character. We look forward to bringing this matter to a conclusion.”

In May, Sigma Chi was accused of disruptive conduct, alcohol-related misconduct, drug-related misconduct, misconduct at a UCF sponsored or related activities, and possessing and/or providing false and misleading information while at Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, Florida, according to an incident reporting form.

After an administrative hearing on Sept. 12, Sigma Chi was placed on organizational disciplinary suspension for the fall academic term through spring 2020, according to the report.

While at the resort for their formal event, members of the fraternity booked the stay and signed the room agreement under a false name, according to the report.

Michele Adomo, vice president of Sales & Marketing at EOS Hospitality, reported the fraternity to the Office of Student Conduct. Adomo said in the report, “the group called themselves ‘UCF Finance Club’ and that all contracts and room agreements were processed under the name ‘UCF Finance Club.’”

“[The] group booked the resort stating they were an MBA Retreat and [it] was for a ‘cultural’ student getaway,” Adomo said.

In her voicemail to the Office of Student Conduct, Adomo said the resort staff had to call police due to guest behavior and the incidents had become a public relations issue.

She told the university that “rough sex that got out of control” led to the local sheriff’s office to be called was just one issue — Adomo said guests were smoking marijuana in their rooms and on the property, and students were jumping over the sides of the balconies and entering balconies of other guests.

She said in the report she woke up to a group of five students on her balcony and asked them to leave. Adomo told the Office of Student Conduct the misconduct of the organization caused 33 room moves and an approximate financial loss of $43,000.

The fraternity was found not in violation of disruptive conduct, alcohol-related misconduct and drug-related misconduct, but in violation of university wordmark violation, according to the incident reporting form.

Disruptive Conduct – Engaging in obscene or indecent conduct – Not In Violation

– Engaging in obscene or indecent conduct – Alcohol-Related Misconduct – Behavior under the influence of alcohol – Not In Violation

– Behavior under the influence of alcohol – Drug-Related Misconduct – Unlawful use and/or possession of any narcotic or other controlled substances, and possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia. – Not In Violation

– Unlawful use and/or possession of any narcotic or other controlled substances, and possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia. – University Wordmark Violation – Unauthorized use of the University’s name, abbreviation, trademarks or wordmarks, including the Pegasus, monograms, seal, or other graphic identity symbols. The phrases “UCF” or “University of Central Florida” (or some form thereof) cannot precede the title of the organization. This section refers to but is not limited to, the registered student organizations: domain name, web address, promotional materials, and uniforms/shirts. – In Violation

This is a developing story and has been updated with new information. Check back for updates.