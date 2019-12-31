UCF redshirt freshman quarterback Quadry Jones has officially committed to Alabama State University, according to his social media.

Photo courtesy of Quadry Jones Twitter account.

Jones announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 3.

“First I would like to thank God! I would also like to thank UCF football and the best QB coach there is, Jeff Lebby,” Jones Tweeted on Dec. 3. “I enjoyed the two years here at UCF with the amazing fan base, but with that being said, I am entering the transfer portal.”

Thank you Knight Nation🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/NwlefaXhZv — Quadry D. Jones (12)⚔️ (@QuadryJones) December 3, 2019

Lebby, the former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCF, joined former FAU head coach Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, according to the official football Twitter account.

Jones appeared in one game during the 2018-19 season as a true freshman before taking a redshirt year.

During the game against the East Carolina Pirates in October 2018, Jones lined up at receiver for a double-pass play where he threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to then-junior running back Adrian Killins Jr. in the second quarter.

This season, the 6-foot quarterback participated in three games where he passed 3-of-3 on 78 yards and a touchdown.

Jones wasn’t the first Knight to enter the transfer portal. Graduate transfer Malik Barrow entered the portal in October and committed to Rutgers on Dec. 15.

Time to eat! Extremely blessed🙏🏾Not much else to say. let’s get to work❗️💯 #CHOPNation pic.twitter.com/FxsMlL7O5b — Malik Barrow (@MalikB_55) December 15, 2019

UCF redshirt junior defensive end Dedrion Bacote-Sweat entered his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 2, according to Jason Beede with 247Sports.

6’2 240lbs

2 years of eligibility left

Ready to Work and immediately eligible to play. pic.twitter.com/3KBEqZ8I1R — Dedrion Sweat (@Beachboybam) December 19, 2019

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ike Walker tweeted Dec. 3 that he would be joining Jones and Bacote-Sweat in the portal.

Thanks UCF it’s been great ⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KkeOP7z4b6 — Ike (@ike_walker55) December 3, 2019

“After discussions with my family and UCF coaches I have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore opportunities to further my student athlete career,” Walker wrote in the post. “This announcement is solely to share the news with other schools and coaches in order to maximize my options.”

On Dec. 14, offensive lineman James Collins announced on social media he had entered the transfer portal.

Thank you Knight Nation🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/17qFcEEkTK — James Collins V ™ (@jc78__) December 14, 2019

Redshirt junior tight end Anthony Robertson tweeted Friday he also entered the transfer portal.

“I have entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer to finish out my collegiate career at an institution that will utilize my skill set and allow me to start my M.F.A in film. Thank you to all my coaches, my teammates and KnightNation for an amazing ride. #GKCO forever,” Robertson tweeted.

The NCAA transfer portal was created in October 2018 as a compliance tool to manage the transfer process and provide a transparent platform for student-athletes to voice their desire to consider other programs, according to the NCAA’s website.

Once a student-athlete asks a team administrator to place their name in the transfer portal, the school has two business days to submit the information, the website states.

If a student-athlete is receiving athletic student financial aid, a school has the right to reduce or terminate athletics aid at the end of the term in which the request was made, according to the website.



If a student-athlete withdraws from the portal, the school can return the individual to the roster and restore financial aid.

