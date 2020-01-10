Ahead of the Orlando Pride’s fifth season of play in the National Women’s Soccer League, the team announced former UCF midfielder and aluma Carrie Lawrence has been signed as a supplemental player for the 2020 season.

“We are thrilled to have Carrie join our roster as she is someone we would have liked to sign last year but were unable to,” general manager Erik Ustruck said in a press release. “She trained hard with us every day and was a clear representative of the culture we are building at the Club.”

Lawrence, who graduated from UCF in 2019, was a part of the Second Team All-American Athletic Conference as well as the United Soccer Coached Association All-Region Third Team in her final year with UCF.

The former Knight and Orlando-native also spent the 2018 season as a training player for the Pride.

As the team brings Lawrence on for the upcoming season, forward Danica Evans has been waived and will leave the league to pursue a playing opportunity in Europe, according to the release.