Lucky’s Market will be closing all but one of its storefronts in Florida by Feb. 12.

The Sun Sentinel first reported that Regional Store Director Jason Rief announced Tuesday the grocery store chain will be closing.

Employees were notified of the company’s decision to close on Tuesday morning. According to the article, Rief said displaced employees will receive severance pay.

Knight News called a Lucky’s Market spokeswoman, who could not be reached for comment.

The chain was founded in 2003 in Boulder, Colorado, according to the company’s website.

As of Tuesday, the chain’s website lists it has 39 stores in 10 different states — 20 of those stores are set to close in February, according to the article.

Lucky’s Market’s website also lists 14 stores that were intended to open in Florida in the year 2020, including one in Lake Mary, Florida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

