UCF Sigma Chi was found in violation of disruptive conduct and alcohol-related misconduct on Jan. 22, following a September 2019 incident at Knights Library.

The conduct violations will extend the chapter’s current organizational suspension through fall 2020. The fraternity currently is serving a two-semester suspension that was set to be completed this spring.

Advertisement

Incident Report:

On Sept. 7, 2019, an individual reported to the Office of Student Conduct that at least 20 members of Sigma Chi were throwing drinks at him and threatening to jump him.

Advertisement

In the incident report, the individual wrote:

Advertisement

“During the UCF FAU football game atleast 20 members of sigma chi started throwing drinks Into the dance floor, after I was hit I confronted them and they started throwing more drinks at me and surrounding me threatening to jump me when I was by myself”

Screenshot of the Sept. 7, 2019 incident report.

Recommendation:

The official letter from the Office of Student Conduct lists the sanctions the administrative hearing officer recommended after the formal hearing on Dec. 17, 2019.

It is not immediately clear why the sanctions listed in the signed Statement of Hearing Determination do not list the on-campus house — or removing its letters and moving out of the house by the end of spring — as part of the sanctions.

Therefore, in accepting the recommended sanctions of the administrative hearing you are sanctioned to:

Sigma Chi is just one of nine Greek organizations to privately own the buildings they reside in on campus.

Information courtesy of UCF spokesman Mark Schlueb.

Members of the fraternity have until May 15 to vacate the on-campus building, but Sigma Chi chapter President Brian Walls said everyone in the organization is diligently working with OSC to understand and resolve the issue.

“Sigma Chi is aware of the outcome letter and will be filing an appeal,” Walls said to Knight News. “Our organization has been cooperating to the fullest extent with the university and we intend to continue doing so until all matters are resolved.”

Background:

Sigma Chi was accused of disruptive conduct, alcohol-related misconduct, drug-related misconduct, misconduct at a UCF sponsored or related activity, and possessing or providing false and misleading information while on a trip in the Keys in May 2019.

The organization was found to have only violated UCF’s wordmark after going through hearings in October 2019 and was placed on Organizational Disciplinary Suspension for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters.

UCF spokesman Mark Schlueb said in a Wednesday email Sigma Chi has one pending case involving allegations of hazing and drug use, which he said is ongoing and does not have a scheduled hearing.

Findings:

Disruptive Conduct: In Violation (3c): Engaging in obscene behavior or indecent conduct.

Alcohol-Related Misconduct: In Violation (6d): Behavior under the influence of alcohol.

Harmful Behavior (4a): Not in violation Physical violence towards another person or group.

Harmful Behavior (4c): Not in violation Bullying: Defined as behavior of any sort (including communicative behavior) directed at another, that is severe, pervasive, or persistent, and is of a nature that would cause a reasonable person or group in the target’s position substantial emotional distress and undermine his or her ability to work, study, or participate in University life or regular activities, or which would place a reasonable person in fear of injury or death.



The Golden Rule Student Handbook — an annually published set of guidelines and responsibilities that UCF students are expected to uphold — has a set of rules specific to registered student organizations and groups on campus known as “ Organizational Rules of Conduct.”