The UCF football team was able to get the entire campus excited for their matchup against the Houston Cougars ahead of the Nov. 2, 2019 Space Game in with its announcement of the returning space-themed uniforms.

These uniforms showed not only to be a popular topic in college football but secured the Uniswag No. 1 Uniform of the Week.

Just this month, the same space-themed game threads got even more recognition as it won Uniform Authority’s Best Uniform of the 2019 College Football Season.

The Knights’ have another chance to show their college football uniform dominance as they have been nominated as one of eight contestants for Uniswag’s Helmet of the Year.

Some UCF players even got the chance to show out in the helmets one last time as former running back Adrian Killins Jr. and defensive back Nevelle Clark represented the Knights in the Shrine Bowl, as well as former center Jordan Johnson and linebacker Nate Evans in the Hula Bowl.

“That dude can go”@ADRIANKILLINS9 sooooo close to taking this one to the 🏡 in the @ShrineBowl 💨💨 #UCFast pic.twitter.com/pjXHQpMPxM — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) January 19, 2020

Voting for Helmet of the Year began Tuesday and ran through Thursday. The winner will be announced on Feb. 4.