With the Super Bowl over and the NFL season coming to a close, thousands of college players will try to prove themselves worthy in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Among those players are two UCF Knights who are looking to impress NFL scouts and hopefully be drafted to a team in April.

Standout players Gabriel Davis and Nevelle Clarke will represent UCF at the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they will perform a series of workouts that will be observed by professional scouts.

They will also join a record-setting class of 18 other American Athletic Conference football players, the most to ever be invited to the combine, according to an American Athletics press release.

Davis enjoyed a stellar 2019 performance as he totaled 12 touchdowns and 1,241 receiving yards, which ranked twelfth in the nation amongst wide receivers.

In his three seasons at UCF, Davis caught 152 passes for 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Network, Davis is considered a third or fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein praises Davis for being a “Big target with outstanding 2019 production in an offense that created favorable big play opportunities.”

The 6’3” wideout is looking to improve his draft position when he visits Indianapolis later this spring.

As for Nevelle Clarke, he too is hoping to hear his name called by one of the 32 NFL teams in the draft.

Clarke also had an impressive last season as a Knight, picking off opponents twice and racking up eleven passes defended.

According to CBS Sports, the now UCF alumni is the 27th ranked cornerback in the draft, likely putting him in the later rounds.

However, with an NFL Combine invite, Clarke will have the chance to improve his draft stock and increase his chances of being taken when the draft rolls around.

Aside from these two, who got a Combine nod, there are other Knights trying to prove themselves to NFL teams who didn’t get invited to the heavily looked upon workout.

Players like Nate Evans Jr., Adrian Killins Jr., and Brandon Wimbush will have to prove their worth in other ways, like UCF’s pro day, which is another workout that is scouted by NFL teams.

Without an invitation to the Combine, however, their chances of being drafted are lower than those who did get invited, making their journey to the NFL much more difficult.

The NFL Scouting Draft Combine will commence on Feb. 23 and run through March 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 2020 NFL Draft follows under eight weeks behind it — from April 23 to April 25 in Paradise, Nevada.

Stay tuned to Knight News for Updates.

