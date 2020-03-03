Ben Shapiro — the conservative commentator and editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire — is coming to UCF on March 23 and more details about the event have been released.

The College Republicans released a statement Tuesday morning and included the following new information:

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event in the Pegasus Grand Ballroom.

There will be a ticket system in place — a limited amount of tickets for STUDENTS will be available on THURSDAY at 12 p.m.

at 12 p.m. Guest tickets will be available via Eventbrite on March 9 at 12 p.m.

College Republicans will release a Google Form asking for email addresses, and tickets will be sent until the organization runs out.

Anyone who received a ticket must be in the ticketed line by 6 p.m.

After 6 p.m. ALL individuals — ticketed or not — will be directed to the standby line .

— ticketed or not — . A ticket does NOT guarantee admission.

When student tickets run out, it will be announced via social media.

Everyone will be required to go through metal detectors before entering the venue.

A list of prohibited items will be made available soon.

“Thank you for your cooperation and we look forward to an engaging and enlightening lecture,” the statement reads.

The College Republicans are also fundraising for the organization. The top five donors will have a chance to meet Shapiro.

We are currently working to fundraise for our organization and help equip the future leaders of the conservative movement at UCF!! To honor our top 5 donors, they will be presented with the opportunity to meet Ben Shapiro on March 23rd at UCF🥳 https://t.co/6LkdkeZc0M — College Republicans at UCF (@UCFGOP) February 27, 2020

What we know:

The funding bill created a lot of tension between the UCF community because the College Republicans at UCF asked the senate to fund half of the event using students’ activity and services fee fund, totaling $17,875.

Each Registered Student Organization can request up to 3.25% of the total amount in the senate accounts budget in the 2019-2020 Activity and Service Fee Budget — this year, that amounts to $33,475.

The third reading of the bill passed favorably with a count of 25-15-2.

The UCF Student Government Senate voted Thursday night to allocate $17,875 of student funds to bring political commentator Ben Shapiro to UCF’s main campus.



https://t.co/3tn9ZposMQ — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) February 14, 2020

The second reading of the bill, however, was unfavorable with a count of 16-17-1.

#UPDATE: College Republicans Vice Chairman Didi Malka said it costs $35,000 to bring Shapiro to campus, and Young America's Foundation has committed $17,500 https://t.co/OyAkLxBQMk — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) February 9, 2020

The College Republicans first announced the event in January.

This is a developing story and may be updated with new information.