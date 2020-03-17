Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer put new restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcohol in a St. Patrick’s Day press conference.

Dyer said the city has had a limited number of COVID-19 cases, but said it is clear how the pandemic is affecting the rest of the world and actions need to be taken to “flatten the curve.”

“Gathering in groups can put lives at risk,” Dyer said. “Even if you’re healthy, you may not show signs or symptoms, you can still carry the virus and you can still pass it on to others who are susceptible.”

Dyer said for Orlando to flatten the curve, the community must be willing to take drastic measures to help prevent the spread of the virus and save the lives of our friends and family members.

He said practicing social distancing and staying home as much as you can are very important during this time.

Dyer said, effective immediately:

Selling, or distributing, alcohol in Orlando — where it can be consumed on-premise — is prohibited in Orlando through March 31.

He said the city is not closing establishments, but prohibiting the consumption of alcohol on-premise at these establishments.

Dyer said this does not apply to stores where alcohol is sold, but not consumed.

He said the Orlando Police Department will be helping enforce the new rules, which he said were strategically put in place to ensure St. Patrick’s Day events do not prevent the practice of social distancing.

Dyer said he hopes individuals take the advice of CDC.

Effective immediately, our city is prohibiting the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages at bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels or other venues where alcohol is typically consumed. pic.twitter.com/9q1Yuc3Hj0 — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) March 17, 2020

“I think most of the bars want to close,” Dyer said.

He said this action comes at the request of members of the hospitality industry and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Monday recommendations.

He said he encourages individuals to order takeout or Uber Eats, and said he encourages restaurants to limit their capacity to 10.

Dyer said part-time employees will continue to be paid during the conference — he cited Amway Center event employees and school crossing guards as the “ones who fall into that category.”

Dyer declared a State of Emergency in the City of Orlando on Friday to further the efforts in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and ensure access to needed supplies, according to a press release.

“COVID-19 is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced,” Dyer said. “Our goal right now is to stop the spread of the virus and it’s going to take us all working together …”



UCF spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin confirmed in a Monday email that UCF’s website is up to date and no UCF students have tested positive for COVID-19 to the university’s knowledge.

