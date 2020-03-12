Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred about a mile from UCF’s main campus Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a 911 emergency with shots fired just after midnight, according to a news release.

According to the statement, OCSO Deputies responded to 3572 Aristotle Ave, which is just 600 feet from the off-campus apartment complex The Marquee and less than a mile from UCF’s main campus.

Screenshot of Google Earth.

Luis Jediel Aviles Rodriguez, a 17-year-old male, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. The release states he was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

UCF Police Department spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin said the victim is not a UCF student.

Deputies said in the statement the suspect, or suspects, are unknown and still at large, and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.