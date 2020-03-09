Vistasp Karbhari, the current president of The University of Texas at Arlington, has withdrawn his candidacy in UCF’s presidential search.

“It has been a privilege and honor to have been considered a finalist in the search for the next President of the University of Central Florida. Unfortunately, challenging personal matters have arisen that require my full attention,” Karbhari said in an email sent to UCF Board of Trustees Chair Beverly Seay. “Wanting to be respectful of the University of Central Florida I am writing to withdraw my candidacy. UCF is a tremendous institution with a wonderful future ahead of it and I wish it all the very best.”

Knight News obtained the email Karbhari sent to UCF Board of Trustees Chair Beverly Seay Monday morning. Email courtesy of UCF spokesman Chad Binette.

Karbhari announced his resignation from The University of Texas at Arlington on Wednesday, according to documents obtained by Knight News. He will stay in the role until August 31.

The two finalists include:

Cato Laurencin

– Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

– Professor of Materials Science and Engineering.

– Professor of Biomedical Engineering.

– Distinguished Endowed Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery.

– Chief Executive Officer, The Connecticut Convergence Institute for Translation in Regenerative Engineering, University of Connecticut.

– Director, The Raymond and Beverly Sackler Center for Biomedical, Biological, Physical and Engineering Sciences.



– Vice Chancellor, Health Sciences.

– Distinguished Professor, Department of Medicine, University of California San Diego;

– Adjunct Professor, Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.