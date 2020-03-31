UCF Provost Elizabeth Dooley has stepped down and the university provided no information regarding the investigation into Dooley, first reported by Knight News in January.

UCF interim President Thad Seymour said in a Tuesday message to university leadership that Dooley has chosen to step down from her position as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs for personal reasons.

Seymour first placed Dooley on paid administrative leave on Jan. 10.

Dooley’s paid administrative leave comes after the Twitter account @of_ucf began posting screenshots of what appears to be messages with the provost.

UCF spokesman Chad Binette said in a Tuesday email Michael Johnson will continue as interim provost and work with incoming President Alexander Cartwright during the presidential transition.

Binette said in a March 2 email that Dooley was still being investigated and remained on paid administrative leave.

He said Dooley was paid the same amount on leave as she did in the provost position — $420,000.

From Jan. 10 to Tuesday, Dooley will have earned 81 days of her salary of $420,000, or approximately $93,000 while on paid leave.

According to the Settlement and Release Agreement signed by Dooley and Seymour, the former provost will step down from her role as provost and transition to a tenured faculty position in the College of Community Innovation and Education, effective Friday.

Dooley will earn 81.82% of her current total compensation package of $470,400 for a 9-month appointment and will be granted a summer assignment for the summer academic term, the release agreement states.

Dooley said in the statement Seymour sent to university leadership that it has been an honor and privilege to work with UCF’s outstanding colleagues, faculty and students.

BACKGROUND & INVESTIGATION:

“Earlier today, I placed Provost Elizabeth Dooley on paid administrative leave,” Seymour said in a Jan. 10 statement. “She agreed this decision allows her to temporarily step away while we work to fully understand concerns that have been raised, and I appreciate her commitment to cooperate.”

Seymour named Michael Johnson, dean of the College of Sciences, to serve as interim provost while the university looked into concerns that led to Seymour placing Dooley on paid leave.

Knight News made several requests for UCF to provide transparency regarding the concerns, but Binette said in a Jan. 23 email the university will not be discussing the topic at that time.

Through public records requests, Knight News obtained the formal notice Seymour sent to Dooley on Jan. 13 — three days after the announcement was made regarding her paid leave — citing UCF-3.040 (17) (c).

“Where deemed appropriate to unique or specific circumstances related to the employee and/or if determined to be in the best interest of the University,” according to the policy, available on UCF’s Human Resources website.

Knight News obtained this formal letter UCF interim President Thad Seymour sent to Provost Elizabeth Dooley citing regulation UCF-3.040(17)(c) on Jan. 13. It is not clear if the regulation was applied beyond this document obtained from UCF Communications.

The Office of the Provost oversees UCF’s academic enterprise, including curriculum, faculty hiring and development, digital and online learning, budgeting and student success initiatives, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.