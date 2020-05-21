Football and basketball student-athletes can participate in on-campus voluntary athletics activities beginning June 1, according to an NCAA news release.

The NCAA Division I Council voted in a virtual meeting Wednesday to allow the DI football and basketball student-athletes to work out as long as all local, state and federal regulations are followed, the news release states.

Advertisement

The NCAA release states the voluntary athletic activity must be initiated by the student-athlete and coaches may not be present unless a sport-specific safety exception allows it — activity cannot be directed by a coach or reported back to a coach.

The American Athletic Conference canceled all athletic competitions and championships for the remainder of the academic year on March 12, and the NCAA canceled any remaining winter and spring championships the same day.

NCAA Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said allowing voluntary athletic activity acknowledges that reopening campuses should be university specific and based on medical advice.

“We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework,” Calhoun said in the release.

John Heisler, UCF senior associate athletics director, said in a Wednesday email that it is too early to know exactly what this means for UCF Athletics.

The release states access to facilities should be provided in compliance with applicable state and local regulations regarding the use of facilities, group size restrictions, and any other limits.

Most of Florida began reopening on May 4 but gyms were introduced into the full Phase One on Monday. UCF’s on-campus gym remains closed to students during the university’s period of remote learning, according to its website.

The status of voluntary athletics activities in all other sports will be determined by an electronic vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.