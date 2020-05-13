UCF will begin a phased-in approach to bring researchers, faculty and staff back to campus, UCF President Alexander Cartwright said in a Wednesday statement.

Cartwright said these measures will begin later this month for researchers who require access to their labs, with new procedures and physical distancing practices in place to ensure safety.

“Over the next two weeks, campus leadership and supervisors will receive additional guidance for how we will pilot a slow return to work across campus beginning June 1,” he said.

Cartwright said individuals who are at a higher risk, have dependent-care responsibilities or can effectively work remotely can continue to do so.

He also said more information about safety precautions, wearing facial coverings, physical distancing, encouraging virtual meetings and increased cleaning practices will be shared soon.

“Our teams continue to plan for how and when we will welcome back our students into classrooms, residence halls and campus activities and are working closely with the Florida Board of Governors,” he said. “We hope to share decisions about the fall semester in June.”

This is a developing story. Check back with Knight News for updates.