The private lab facilitating UCF’s two COVID-19 testing sites announced a one-day event to provide test results to patients.

Aventus Health will be hosting the event Sunday to provide all results to any patient who has been tested at any testing site the lab currently facilitates, an official for the lab said on Saturday.

In April, UCF announced Aventus Biolabs, a private genetics testing lab owned and operated by Aventus Health, would facilitate the COVID-19 testing site at UCF’s main campus and the second site near the medical campus in Lake Nona.

July 11 ➡️ Orange County reported 476 new #COVID19 cases, with 12.1% of tests positive in @HealthyFl's Saturday report. ⁰

➖ @OrangeCoFL ➡️ 16,630 reported cases so far.

➖ 10,383 new cases reported in FL, with 12.5% tests positive for #COVID19.

￼🔗: https://t.co/zWCgxG0I6D pic.twitter.com/c7jgIR108v — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) July 11, 2020

“Due to the extreme increase in COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida, we have been delayed in providing results to some patients,” an Aventus Health phone recording states when individuals call the main phone number.

The event will be held between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at 1060 Willa Springs Dr. in Winter Springs, Florida.

An Aventus Health official said patients will be given their testing report along with a goodie bag through a drive-up process, as long as they are able to provide two forms of government issued ID — one being a photo ID.