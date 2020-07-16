UCF Athletics is preparing to host events this fall, but in a Thursday letter to Knight Nation, UCF’s Director of Athletics Danny White made no promises and said the final decision may not be up to the university.

“I maintain my optimism that we will be able to play sports in 2020-21,” White said in the statement.

White said with the approval of the NCAA phased calendar for preseason football and the phased return of athletes to campus, he is optimistic, but said there are many factors at play in these decisions.

“There are no guarantees, but we are focused on preparing to host events this fall, even if we don’t yet know all the details and specifics as to how those contests will happen,” White said in the statement. “We expect more clarity in the next few weeks.”

The American Athletic Conference’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group released its pre-competition guidelines that outlines testing protocols for each team within the conference on Thursday.

#BREAKING: The American Athletic Conference (@American_Conf) released a #COVID19 update Thursday:



“Our conference has established pre-competition testing protocols for football that will require all teams to be tested at least 72 hours prior to each competition.” pic.twitter.com/CvUZdWbfYO — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) July 16, 2020

White said the university is working with the conference to plan for the return of football and other fall sports, while keeping in mind state and local guidelines.

“Once we receive a decision on the percent of capacity allowed inside the Bounce House, our team will finalize the various contingency plans we have in place and publish them so fans can make arrangements to enjoy game day in Orlando,” White said.

The UCF Athletics letter states all fans will be required to follow state and local public health guidelines and precautions. White said as the guidelines evolve, so will UCF Athletics’ planning.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.