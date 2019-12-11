Former USF head football coach Charlie Strong was reassigned to an off-campus professional development leave with no administrative duties and responsibilities, according to a nonreappointment notice obtained by Knight News.

“This is notice that you are being removed without cause from the position of Head Football Coach for the University of South Florida,” the document reads. “This action is taken based on my judgment that it is no longer in USF’s best interest to continue your appointment in this position. Thus, this notice does not constitute a dismissal for cause or a disciplinary action.”

The nonreappointment notice — dated Dec. 1 and signed by Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly — states Strong is entitled to 20 weeks of his base salary of $500,000, exclusive of benefits, which the document totals to $191,570.88.

“Additionally, you are entitled to receive a Total Compensation Amount under Section B of your Supplemental Compensation Agreement with the USF Foundation,” according to the document. “The Total Compensation Amount as of the effective date is $3,180,000 less the $191,570.88 paid by the university for a total of $2,988,429.12.”

According to the notice, Strong will be paid in equal monthly installments through Dec. 31, 2021, and will be subject to any required tax withholdings, unless accelerated in the sole discretion of the university and the USF Foundation.

Strong’s employment agreement with the university began Dec. 9, 2016, and originally ran through Dec. 31, 2021.

“This nonreappointment will take effect on January 1, 2020. During the Notice Period, your current pay and benefits remain unchanged, but you will be reassigned as provided in USF Regulation 10.205,” the document reads. “… Should you become employed in a football coaching or management capacity prior to December 31, 2021, the total amount owed to you will be reduced by an amount equal to any compensation received from such employment.”

Kelly wrote in the notice Stong is contractually obligated to notify the university of any new employment and required to provide a copy of any employment contracts and terms through Dec. 31, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back with Knight News for updates.