Orange County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at the Taco Bell near the East Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail intersection Wednesday afternoon.

OCFR public information officer Mike Jachles said an employee made the call to 911 before 1:15 p.m. to report sparks and smoke coming from the ceiling of the building.

Jachles said the seven employees and two customers in the store were able to evacuate and no injuries were reported.

Employees said maintenance workers were in the building working on the air conditioner prior to the call to 911, but the cause of the fire is still not known. Jachles said the fire was isolated to the attic and it took crews about 30 minutes to contain it.

Jachles said there is no known timeframe on how long the Taco Bell will be closed, but that there is thousands of dollars worth of damage.

#Video #workingfire @tacobell 11893 E. Colonial Dr. Fire is out, 7 employees & 2 customers in restaurant at the time. Employees saw sparks and smoke coming down from the ceiling. Everyone evacuated safely. State Bureau of Fire & Arson Investigations notified. pic.twitter.com/SNMVK9y5wE — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 11, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.