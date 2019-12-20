A former UCF football player has died after being shot Friday at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

Phoenix police said Lance McDowdell, 25, was found lying with a gunshot wound in the driveway of an apartment complex before being transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Advertisement

McDowdell played as a defensive lineman for UCF in 2014 and 2015.

Advertisement

Most recently, he played as a defensive lineman for the Arizona Rattlers, an indoor American football team based in Glendale, Arizona.

Advertisement

“Lance represented the Rattlers organization with pride and dedication and we send our condolences to his family during this time,” the organization said in a statement.

The Arizona Rattlers have learned of the passing of Lance McDowdell.



Lance represented the Rattlers organization with pride and dedication and we send our condolences to his family during this time.



Full statement:https://t.co/ekRzzINLTz — Arizona Rattlers (@ArizonaRattlers) December 20, 2019

“Due to this being an ongoing criminal investigation, the Rattlers will respect the investigation and will not have any further comments until the investigation is completed,” the statement concluded.

Police said they have little to go on and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.