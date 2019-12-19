The ringleader of a group who is accused of breaking into UCF’s computer store in July has been arrested with the help of one of UCFPD’s latest tools: license plate readers.

“The LPRs played a key role in identifying suspects and developing probable cause for our case, and potentially more,” UCFPD announced on Twitter.

Noah Kalif Jones, 24, was arrested by Florida State University Police on Tuesday. He is accused of leading the on-campus break-in that resulted in the loss of $21,000 worth of electronics, UCFPD tweeted Thursday.

UCF police said they believe Jones was at FSU with the intent to commit similar crimes.

“Jones is just one member of a group responsible for electronics thefts across the state that are being investigated by about a dozen agencies,” UCFPD said in a tweet.

In the statement, UCFPD describes Jones as the leader of a crew who broke into the UCF Technology Product Center, located on UCF’s main campus in Technology Commons II, using a brick to break the store’s glass window on July 14. The group stole a variety of electronics including laptops and iPads.

Jones is facing multiple charges including grand theft of over $20,000 while wearing a mask, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools. He is currently being held in Leon County Jail in Tallahassee, Florida, on out-of-county warrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.