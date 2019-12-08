Juice WRLD reportedly died Sunday after having a seizure, according to reports.

First reported by TMZ, the Chicago-born rapper was on a flight from California to Chicago when he suffered a seizure while deplaning at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Advertisement

“Witnesses tell us he suffered the seizure while walking through the airport. Law enforcement sources say he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics got on scene,” TMZ reports.

Advertisement

The hip-hop superstar made his mark on the scene with his hit singles “Lucid Dreams,” “All Girls Are the Same,” and “Bandit.”

Advertisement

The rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, had turned 21 last week.

This life is yours do what tf you want do great things and change the world don’t let no one tell you SHIT.. and you’ll be bigger than “juice wrld” will ever be, and he’s going down as a legend – Jarad — . (@JuiceWorlddd) December 1, 2019

Juice WRLD was next scheduled to perform on Dec. 14 at Rolling Loud Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.