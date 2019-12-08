Photo by Megan Turner.

The Knights are set to face Marshall in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game is set for Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN. 

For the first time in two years, the Knights are not the highest-ranked Group of Five team after finishing the regular season 9-3 overall, and 6-2 in conference play. 

https://twitter.com/UCF_Football/status/1203769968958926848?s=20

UCF last appeared in the Gasparilla Bowl — which was called the Bitcoin Bowl and played in St. Petersburg, Florida, until 2017 — in 2014 and faced NC State where the Knights were defeated by the Wolfpak 27-34.

O’Leary, with Blake Bortles under center, led UCF to defeat Ball State 38-17 in the 2012 Gasparilla Bowl. Bortles completed 22-of-33 passes on 272 yards for three touchdowns on the night.

UCF also appeared in the 2009 Gasparilla Bowl, where Rutgers beat UCF 45-24. 

Tickets can be purchased from UCFKnights.com, and more information regarding tickets can be found at this link.

This is a developing story. Check back with Knight News for updates.