The Knights are set to face Marshall in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game is set for Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

For the first time in two years, the Knights are not the highest-ranked Group of Five team after finishing the regular season 9-3 overall, and 6-2 in conference play.

UCF last appeared in the Gasparilla Bowl — which was called the Bitcoin Bowl and played in St. Petersburg, Florida, until 2017 — in 2014 and faced NC State where the Knights were defeated by the Wolfpak 27-34.

O’Leary, with Blake Bortles under center, led UCF to defeat Ball State 38-17 in the 2012 Gasparilla Bowl. Bortles completed 22-of-33 passes on 272 yards for three touchdowns on the night.

UCF also appeared in the 2009 Gasparilla Bowl, where Rutgers beat UCF 45-24.

Tickets can be purchased from UCFKnights.com, and more information regarding tickets can be found at this link.

