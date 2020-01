*GIVEAWAY* To celebrate the launch of @ridespin at UCF, Spin is giving 5 lucky riders a chance to win a pair of Apple AirPod pros! To enter, simply take a Spin on January 13. Each Spin ride counts as an entry, and you can ride as many times as you want! Many will Spin, 5 will win. No purchase necessary.

Also, Be sure to stop by Spin’s Welcome Table at the Student Union tomorrow for sweets, swag, and free rides.

Advertisement

Winners announced by January 17. #RideSpin #SpinPartner @ucf Download at spin.pm