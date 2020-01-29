Conservative commentator and radio host Ben Shapiro, who coined the phrase “facts don’t care about your feelings,” is planning a visit to UCF.

“America is in a battle of ideas—a battle for the foundations of our country,” Shapiro said in an announcement. “And I can’t think of any better way to engage than to speak to students who are all too often being indoctrinated into one side of that battle.”

Advertisement

The public event will be held Mar. 23 on-campus at 7 p.m., according to a tweet by UCF College Republicans. More details about the event will be available at a later date.

Advertisement

Get excited Knights! @UCFGOP is proud to announce that we’ve partnered with @yaf_ to bring @benshapiro to our beautiful campus on March 23rd. Future information pending so make sure to check YAF’s website for any and all future updates!#UCF #LeadRight #FlaPol #Sayfie pic.twitter.com/zSBoK0LB1b — College Republicans at UCF (@UCFGOP) January 29, 2020

The event will be hosted in partnership with Young America’s Foundation, an organization committed to “ensuring that increasing numbers of young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional values,” according to their website.

Advertisement

Shapiro, who wears many hats, is also an attorney and the Editor-in-Chief of DailyWire.com, an “irreverent news and commentary site for a new generation of conservatives” led by Shapiro himself, the website reads.

Shapiro has delivered more than 55 campus addresses and his lectures have amassed more than 200 million views online, according to the Young America’s Foundation website.

“It may be a new decade and a new semester, but the same old leftist indoctrination abounds in classrooms and lecture halls,” said Young America’s Foundation Spokesman Spencer Brown in an announcement.