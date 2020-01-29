The UCF men's basketball team fell to the Memphis Tigers 59-57 at Addition Financial Arena on Jan. 29, 2020. Photo by Terrance Coakley.

The UCF men’s basketball team fell to the Memphis Tigers 59-57 at Addition Financial Arena on Jan. 29, 2020. Photos by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
1 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
2 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
3 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
4 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
5 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
6 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
7 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
8 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
9 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
10 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
11 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
12 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
13 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
14 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
15 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
16 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
17 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
18 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
19 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
20 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
21 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
22 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
23 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
24 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
25 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
26 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
27 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
28 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
29 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
30 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

Photos: UCF Falls in Tough Battle Against Memphis

Show Info Hide Info
31 - 31
Photo by Terrance Coakley.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR