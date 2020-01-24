Tacko Fall is coming back home — for the first time in the regular season.

Fall’s first appearance in the Amway Center came in the preseason where the Orlando Magic were defeated by the Boston Celtics 75-100 in October 2019.

After spending the last two weeks with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics G-League team, Fall is returning back to the NBA just in time to play the Magic in Orlando.

Fall has been eyeing this Friday night matchup against the Magic for a while, according to the Celtics team reporter. Fall told the reporter the team notified the center on Thursday he would be called up to return back home and play in time to visit his hometown team.

Fall, who has been on and off playing for the Celtics, has had a solid season when out on the court for the Red Claws. Averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 blocks and 10.2 rebounds per game, the Celtics felt as if their 7-foot-5 big man deserved to be back on an NBA court.

Amway Center is expected to be packed full of Celtics and UCF fans alike, all cheering for the long-awaited return of Tacko Fall.

