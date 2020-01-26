NBA legend Kobe Bryan was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning, according to multiple media reports.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, was traveling with four others aboard a helicopter outside of Los Angeles when it crashed, according to a TMZ report.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said all five on board were killed in the crash but have not released the identities of the passengers.

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for over 20 years before retiring in 2016. He won five NBA championships during his tenure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.