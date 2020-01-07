Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces based in Iraq at around 5:30 p.m. (EST), the Pentagon announced Tuesday.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” said Jonathan Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

The Pentagon has not reported any U.S. casualties but say that an initial battle damage assessment is still underway.

Iran state-run media has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran state TV footage purportedly shows Iran striking back at U.S. with missile attacks on Iraqi air bases: https://t.co/r8toVk6Mb8 pic.twitter.com/a1P63VAAz3 — TIME (@TIME) January 8, 2020

“As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” Hoffman added.

The attacks against U.S. and coalition forces follow the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week. Iran vowed revenge after the drone strike.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said President Donald Trump is in talks with his national security team.

He is not expected to deliver an address tonight, according to multiple news reports.

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.