Two UCF students were killed in a crash Thursday morning on East Colonial Drive and Cathcart Avenue near downtown Orlando, according to officials.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. when a white 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was struck by a brown 2015 Ford F-150, Orlando Police spokesman Sgt. David Baker said in a statement.

The 4-door Jetta was carrying four passengers including 19-year-old Shaunte Chambers and 20-year-old Angelesea Rock.

Chambers and Rock were pronounced dead on scene, according to the OPD press release.

Rock would have turned 21 on Sunday.

UCF spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin confirmed in a Friday email Chambers was currently enrolled at UCF and Rock was a former UCF student.

Two other UCF students traveling in the Jetta — identified as 20-year-old Taylor Morgan and 20-year-old Jada Fraser — were transported to a hospital in stable condition. Morgan was driving the vehicle at the time.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the F-150 involved in the crash was unoccupied when authorities arrived on the scene, but a police helicopter and K9-unit later located a man hiding near a lake close by.

Baker said in the statement is unclear why the driver of the F-150 fled the scene after the crash.



Baker said detectives are investigating his involvement.



“Decisions about whether charges will result from the crash itself will likely take at least two the three months because those decisions are made at the conclusion of the investigation,” Baker said in the OPD release.



The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made involving the crash. The investigation is ongoing.