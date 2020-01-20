The UCF cheer team took home the 2020 Division IA National Championship Sunday at ESPN Wide World of Sports — a title the team has not held since 2007.

In 2019, the UCF cheer team secured the Game Day National Championship title but earned No. 6 overall Division IA National Championship.

Finishing behind No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 4 USF, No. 3 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 1 Kentucky in 2019, the Knights came back to the mat this year to face the same competition.

The program has placed in the Top 10 of the College Cheerleading National Championships 24 times in the last 26 years under UCF head coach Linda Gooch’s instruction, according to a UCF Athletics news release.

In 2003, Gooch led the team to its first national title that ended Kentucky’s winning streak of eight consecutive titles, according to Gooch’s bio.