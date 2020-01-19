Photos: UCF defends second straight conference win against Bulls

The UCF men’s basketball team defeated the USF Bulls 55-54 at Addition Financial Arena on Saturday.

The Knights’ defense allowed the Bulls to connect with just 15.4% of attempts from beyond the arc and 35.7% of shots from field goal range. The Knights made 38.9% of 3-point attempts and connected with 42.6% of in the paint.

With the win, the Knights improve to 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the American Athletic Conference, while the Bulls fall to 8-10 overall and 1-4 in conference play. In the War on I-4 rivalry series, the Knights marked the ninth straight victory over the Bulls with the 1-point win.

Knight News Sports Editor Megan Turner contributed to the content written in the post.

