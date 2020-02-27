UCF Football’s first road game against Georgia Tech — originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 — has been moved to Friday, Sept. 18, according to a UCF Athletics news release.

The release states ESPN expressed a desire to televise the game in primetime on one of its two flagship networks, ESPN or ESPN2.

“We’re thrilled that ESPN thought enough of this matchup to want to move it into an exclusive prime-time window,” UCF Director of Athletics Danny White said in the release.

🚨 Return to #Knightlanta moved to a Friday 🚨



ESPN or ESPN2 will air our matchup with Georgia Tech — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) February 27, 2020

The 2020-21 schedule was originally released on Feb. 18.