The UCF Student Government will host its 2020 Presidential Candidate Debate in the Pegasus Ballroom in the Student Union Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Students do not need to bring their IDs to get into the event, SG told Knight News.

Advertisement

UCF SG is taking questions for candidates using Google Forms:

Presidential Candidates:

Sabrina La Rosa and Stephanie Blanco

Photo courtesy of UCF SG’s website.

Intent to Run

Platform Points

Zak Myers and Kristina Lawrence

Photo courtesy of UCF SG’s website.

Intent to Run

Platform Points