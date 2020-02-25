UCF’s Office of Student Involvement hopes to address the stigma surrounding mental illness through an event featuring a short film and panel discussion Tuesday evening.

The Never Alone event, which will be held in the Live Oak Ballroom, near Ferrell Commons and Garage B at UCF’s main campus, will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The event will include a short welcome and introduction, a film screening and a panel discussion by Dr. Deepak Chopra, Poonacha Machaiah, Gabriella Wright, and UCF interim President Thad Seymour.

Photo courtesy of OSI’s Instagram.

“The ‘Never Alone’ movement aims to build communities to encourage and empower young adults to reach out to a friend who may be struggling with their mental health,” the Never Alone website reads. “The goal of the movement is to reduce the stigma and allowing people to know they are not alone, build communities of wellbeing where people can speak about it and enable them with the tools to work through it.”

Students do not need to bring an ID or have previously reserved tickets, but the event will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, the Office of Student Involvement confirmed with Knight News.

For individuals unable to attend, the event will also be livestreamed on Youtube.