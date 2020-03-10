Danny White, vice president and director of athletics at UCF, signed a new 5-year contract on Friday.

White’s new contract — which began March 6 and continues through May 10, 2025 — has a base salary of $1,081,500 per year.

White’s previous contract — which began May 11, 2018 and continued through May 10, 2023 — had a base salary of $1,030,000 per year.

“As much pride as we take in what UCF athletics has been able to accomplish the last few years, in so many ways we have just scratched the surface of our potential,” White said in a news release. “I’m thrilled that we will be able to continue progressing towards our goal of making UCF a perennial top-25 athletics program.”

Incentives:

Automobile:

The association will provide a $900/month salary supplement for White to purchase or lease a vehicle.

Tickets:

White will receive 10 tickets to each home football and men’s and women’s basketball games, and six tickets to postseason games for business use.

Skybox:

White will be provided the use of one catered football and basketball skybox for business use during home games for the promotion and benefit of the athletic programs at UCF.

Country Club Membership:

The Association will provide White with a membership to a golf club of his choice to “facilitate White’s duties as Athletic Director, including raising funds for athletics.”

Buyout:

“Danny has excelled at building a nationally recognized athletics program where our student-athletes are thriving academically and in competition,” UCF interim President Thad Seymour Jr. said in a news release. “The Knights are one of the most exciting teams in the nation, and I can’t wait to see what our student-athletes and coaches accomplish under Danny’s leadership in the years ahead.”

White thanked Seymour Jr., along with the donors and sponsors who share the same ambitious vision.

“I couldn’t be more committed to building UCF for the long term,” White said in the release. “I am humbled to be able to lead such a talented group of coaches, staff, and student-athletes who make it all happen.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.