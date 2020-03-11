Twenty-four members of the College Republicans at UCF attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, College Republicans Vice Chairman Didi Malka said.

“It has been 10 days since the conference ended. No members have exhibited any symptoms and the incubation period of 5-12 days has almost passed,” Malka said. “It’s important to note that according to the ACU, the attendee infected was never in the main ballroom, where our members were for most of CPAC. We are remaining vigilant and will continue to monitor the situation.”

According to Politico, a CPAC attendee infected with coronavirus attended multiple days of the event.

Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

Gaetz was informed Tuesday his COVID-19 test came back negative but said in a tweet he will continue to self-quarantine.

I've just been informed that my COVID-19 lab result was negative.



In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2pm. I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 10, 2020

UCF spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin said in a Tuesday email that UCF has not yet been heavily affected by the Coronavirus.

“We do not know whether conditions will rise to a level that requires UCF to implement a significant response,” Gilmartin said. “However, faculty members have been encouraged to consider and develop contingency plans for course delivery.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.