The UCF Knights baseball team will welcome the Miami Hurricanes to John Euliano Park on Wednesday.

UCF has found itself rising in the polls in recent weeks and currently stands at No. 12 on the D1Baseball.com poll and No. 15 on Baseball America’s ranking. Miami is ranked No. 7 and No. 5, respectively.

Rounding up the week 4️⃣ rankings 📈



12 – D1 Baseball

12 – USA Today Coaches Poll

12 – Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

12 – Perfect Game

14 – NCBWA

15 – Baseball America#ChargeOn ⚔https://t.co/ii5yoZ8kI5 — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) March 9, 2020

A strong 15-2 overall season record has propelled the Knights into the national spotlight, ahead of the Top 15 matchup on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes will not be UCF’s first major challenge this season.

In February, the Knights traveled to take on Auburn — then ranked Top 15 in every poll — and upset the Tigers in a three-game sweep.

That series sweep was the first time the Knights had swept a ranked opponent since 2001 taking on the then-ranked No. 11 Alabama at home, according to game notes.

The Knights only two losses came on Feb. 18 to Stetson and the first game of a doubleheader against C-Sun on Feb. 29.

The black and gold are fresh off a sweep against Butler this past weekend at home.

Over the next two weeks, the Knights will host three ranked opponents: in-state rivals Miami and FSU and conference foe East Carolina.

First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m.