UCF has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the university is working with local and state health departments to be prepared, UCF interim President Thad Seymour Jr. said in a statement.

“UCF continues to closely monitor the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and has assembled a team of emergency management, health and other officials from across the university to plan necessary precautions and help make decisions related to the virus,” Seymour said in the statement.

Seymour said the university will continue to monitor and meet regularly to prepare for potential impacts to the university.

Is campus closing?

According to the statement, campus is not expected to close.

“Any decisions will be made based on guidance from the Board of Governors and public health officials, with the health and safety of everyone at UCF being priorities,” the statement reads.

UCF spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin said in a Tuesday email that faculty members have been encouraged to consider contingency plans for course delivery.

“On Monday, UCF launched [UCF Keep Teaching], a robust online resource to help faculty members deliver online learning should there be need,” Gilmartin said.

Prevention:

UCF lists the following tips on its website to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses such as COVID-19:

Avoid shaking hands. Instead, do a slight bow or fist/elbow bump.

Wash hands often with soap and water. You should spend at least 10-20 seconds washing.

As much as possible, avoid touching your face — especially your eyes, nose and mouth — with unwashed hands.

Be cautious about what you touch, and wash your hands after touching any public surface. Avoid grasping shared surfaces such as door handles, gas pumps, grocery carts, elevator buttons, etc. with your hands. Use your knuckles or hips or a paper towel or disposable glove.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve and clean up immediately.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects. Keep a bottle of hand sanitizer that is greater than 60% alcohol at home and in your car. Use the sanitizer after touching any public object.

Use disinfectant wipes at stores whenever they are available. Wipe both the handle and child seat of grocery carts.

Avoid contact with those who are sick, and avoid others if you are sick.

Precautions & Travel Restrictions:

For the most current information on travel restrictions, check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website or UCF Global’s website.