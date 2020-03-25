The Florida Board of Governors unanimously confirmed the appointment of Alexander Cartwright as UCF’s sixth president.

“Normally there would be a standing ovation,” Chair Syd Kitson said.

Advertisement

Cartwright said he and his wife are excited to start the new adventure.

“I will work tirelessly,” Cartwright said on the teleconference call.

UCF Board of Trustees Chair Beverly Seay also thanked the Board of Governors before ending the call.

Against the voices of 30 UCF Student Government Senators and 40 Faculty Senators — who asked for a delay of the search — Cartwright was named UCF’s sixth president on Friday.

The UCF Board of Trustees unanimously approved President-elect Alexander Cartwright’s $600,000 contract Tuesday during a teleconference meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.