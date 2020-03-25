UCF is considering allowing students to opt into a pass or fail grading system, but public records from a Friday teleconference indicate the university is concerned and there is a chance it will not act on the pandemic grading system.

Knight News obtained a Board of Governors document outlining each university’s stance on the pass or fail grading system. Universities weighed in on creating a special pandemic grading system in light of coronavirus.

Advertisement

Screenshot of public records obtained by Knight News.

Board of Governors spokeswoman Renee Fargason said the provost from each of the 12 schools in the State University System was sent the list in advance of a conference call to discuss the issue.



Screenshot of public records obtained by Knight News.

Knight News obtained the public record of the email communication between Board of Governors Chancellor Marshall M. Criser III and the provosts on the Friday call, although the exact provosts are not known at this time.

Criser thanked the provosts in the Friday email for an informative discussion before asking them not to relay information to their respective schools until Wednesday. The Board of Governors is scheduled to hold its regular meeting on Wednesday via teleconference.

“It is clear that each university is engaged in developing strategies to assist our students in managing their academic load during a time of extraordinary transition,” Criser said in the email obtained by Knight News. “With that said, I recognize that communication with students and other stakeholders is something where coordination facilitates answers rather than questions…”

The Florida Board of Governors meets Wednesday where UCF’s President-elect Alexander Cartwright’s appointment as the sixth president of UCF is likely to be confirmed.

Cartwright’s $600,000 contract was unanimously approved by the UCF Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

The UCF Board of Trustees unanimously passes President-elect Alexander Cartwright's contract. He is slated to virtually face FL Board of Governors tomorrow.



The BOT approved a base salary of $600,000. Here are some of the incentives: pic.twitter.com/Tv4H4Ob0yN — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) March 24, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.