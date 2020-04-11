UCF’s drive-through coronavirus testing site opened Monday and tested about 650 individuals, but only one test from the lab facilitating the tests has been reported to the Florida Department of Health as of Friday.

In a Friday statement, UCF spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin said those 650 individuals with appointments have received — or will receive — results within 48 hours.

Despite testing about 650 individuals, Aventus Biolabs has reported one result to the Florida Department of Health, according to the 5 p.m. Friday report.

The positive test appeared in the 5 p.m. report but did not appear in the 10 a.m. report on Friday.

“The numbers in the table below represent the number for whom test results were received by the Department of Health,” the 5 p.m. report reads.

Screenshot of the 5 p.m. Friday Florida Department of Health update.

Aventus Biolabs — a private genetics testing lab owned and operated by the healthcare company Aventus Health — partnered with UCF to facilitate the testing site, according to an April 3 news release. Aventus Health is located on Corporate Boulevard and less than 2 miles from Garage A and where the testing site is being facilitated.

UCF’s Garage A testing site and the Aventus Biolabs address are both listed as testing sites, according to the private lab’s website.

Knight News reached out to both Gilmartin and Aventus Biolabs, but neither responded before publication.

Student Health Services and Emergency Management assisted in the facilitation of the testing site, UCF spokeswoman Courtney Gilmartin said on Sunday. “UCFPD has been working with Aventus for the past week to coordinate logistics.” Photo by Dylan Clayton.

“Over the past five days, we’ve seen a steady uptick in the number of tests administered and expect that we’ll start to reach the capacity of 250 tests per day next week,” Gilmartin said in the statement.

The testing site had the ability to test 250 individuals per day — or 1,250 individuals this week — but tested an average of 130 individuals per day, according to the data provided by Gilmartin.

The Florida Department of Health reported 17,968 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida on Friday in the evening update.

The report states private labs, like Aventus Biolabs, tested 88% of the Florida residents reported in the latest update.

Screenshot of the 5 p.m. Friday Florida Department of Health update.

Orange County reported 902 positive cases in the Friday evening update, with 662 cases reported in Orlando.

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard updated Friday evening.

“To overcome this pandemic, leaders in healthcare must come together and utilize cutting-edge technology to accomplish that goal. Aventus Biolabs and UCF partnering to provide testing is a pivotal step in that direction,” Aventus Biolabs’ website reads.

APPOINTMENTS

The testing site remains open weekdays at UCF’s main campus and is appointment-based.

“The efficiency of this process will allow for individuals to receive their test results in about 24 to 48 hours,” Gilmartin said in a Sunday email. “However, it is critical that appointments are made ahead of time because this process does not allow for unscheduled testing.”

Individuals will need to be screened by a health care provider before they can obtain an order for a test and have an appointment scheduled.

Aventus Biolab healthcare workers wear personal protective equipment at UCF’s COVID-19 testing site on Monday. Photo by Dylan Clayton.

According to the statement, there are four different numbers for people to call depending on their situation:

UCF students: Reach out to Student Health Services to obtain an order for a test by calling 407-823-2701.

UCF faculty and staff: Contact UCF Health to obtain an order for a test by calling 407-266-3627.

Other community members with a prescription for a test: Contact Aventus Biolabs directly to schedule a testing appointment by calling 407-986-0133.

Other community members who need to speak with a physician about a test: Contact Aventus Biolabs directly by calling 855-282-4860.



Gilmartin said in a Sunday email to Knight News that there is no predetermined end date to the UCF testing site.