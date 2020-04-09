UCF announced Wednesday that eligible students will receive prorated refunds based on the unused portion of their dining membership for the spring semester.

The refunds for dining memberships — which will also include unused dining dollars — will be posted in eligible students’ accounts and will be shown in their myUCF account, but any balance due to the university will be paid before the refund is dispersed.

Dining memberships will remain active for students who were approved to remain on campus.

For students who did not return to campus on or after March 16, a partial dining membership refund will be issued. The refund will be calculated by adding the prorated amount of unused meals after March 16, plus the total amount of unused spring dining dollars, the statement reads.

For students who returned to campus on or after March 16, but then left campus due to COVID-19, a partial refund will be issued. The refund will be calculated by adding the prorated amount of unused meals from the last date of use after March 16, plus the total amount of unused spring dining dollars, according to the Wednesday statement.



This is developing. Check back for updates.