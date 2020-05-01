UCF President Alexander Cartwright said on Tuesday the university is operating under the assumption it will resume face-to-face classes in the fall term.

Cartwright said in a Tuesday statement he expects a more finalized decision on the fall semester will be made by June.

“For now, we are operating under the assumption that face-to-face classes would resume this fall, with social distancing and other protective measures that prioritize the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and campus visitors,” Cartwright said in the Tuesday statement.

Screenshot of UCF Board of Trustees agenda outlining the timeline of UCF’s responses to COVID-19.

On March 11, UCF advised students to return to their permanent residences and started remote learning on March 16.

“We also are planning for other scenarios that involve a later start for face-to-face classes,” he said. “I expect we will decide on the fall semester in June, and we will share that update with you.”

Cartwright said the pandemic has had devastating effects on universities and communities across the world and said the university is making decisions consistent with federal and state guidance.

“While we do not yet know its full impact in Florida or on UCF, the information and data we will learn during the next month will be critical to our decision-making,” Cartwright said.