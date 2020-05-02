More than 8,600 students are expected to accept their degrees on Saturday — a new spring-term record for UCF. For the first time, this milestone will be celebrated virtually due to the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.
This semester, UCF expects to award more than 7,160 bachelor’s degrees, 1,245 master’s degrees and 145 doctorates, according to UCF.
A full schedule for UCF’s Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremonies on Saturday is as follows:
- College of Graduate Studies 8:30 a.m.
- College of Optics and Photonics 9:00 a.m.
- College of Medicine 9:45 a.m.
- Rosen College of Hospitality Management 10:30 a.m.
- College of Undergraduate Studies 11:15 a.m.
- College of Nursing 12:00 p.m.
- College of Health Professions & Sciences 12:45 p.m.
- College of Arts and Humanities 2:00 p.m.
- College of Business 3:15 p.m.
- College of Engineering & Computer Science 4:30 p.m.
- College of Comm. Innovation & Education 5:45 p.m.
- College of Sciences 7:00 p.m.
- YouTube.
- Congratulatory message from faculty, staff, alumni and family.
The Spring 2020 Commencement Program can be viewed and downloaded here.
This year’s commencement speakers are former UCF Football stars, and current members of the Seattle Seahawks, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin. The Griffin brothers graduated from the university in 2016.
UCF created social graphics to celebrate this semester’s graduating Knights. Instagram filters, Facebook frames and cover photos, mobile wallpapers and many more can be found at UCF’s website.