More than 8,600 students are expected to accept their degrees on Saturday — a new spring-term record for UCF. For the first time, this milestone will be celebrated virtually due to the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.

This semester, UCF expects to award more than 7,160 bachelor’s degrees, 1,245 master’s degrees and 145 doctorates, according to UCF.

A full schedule for UCF’s Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremonies on Saturday is as follows:

The Spring 2020 Commencement Program can be viewed and downloaded here.

Photo by Terrance Coakley.

This year’s commencement speakers are former UCF Football stars, and current members of the Seattle Seahawks, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin. The Griffin brothers graduated from the university in 2016.

Photo courtesy of UCF.

UCF created social graphics to celebrate this semester’s graduating Knights. Instagram filters, Facebook frames and cover photos, mobile wallpapers and many more can be found at UCF’s website.