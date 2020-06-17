UCF’s Student Health Services has been made aware of 78 positive COVID-19 cases since March 10, according to documents obtained by Knight News.

It is not known whether these individuals are students or other members of the UCF community due to patient privacy laws.

Advertisement

UCF’s COVID-19 tracking document obtained by Knight News shows members in the UCF community who have told UCF’s Students Health Services they have a positive COVID-19 test result.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,610 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — bringing the state to a total of 82,719 COVID-19 cases.

In a Wednesday news release, the health department said 10.3% of Tuesday’s new cases were positive, while 7.4% of Monday’s new cases were positive.

Housing Communities

Knight News has been made aware of some off-campus housing complexes that have sent notices, or general messages, to residents regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

This list does not include all housing complexes that could have positive cases — it is not complete and only reflects properties Knight News has been made aware of.

If you would like to help Knight News inform the community on this, email News@KnightNews.com.

Campus Crossings

Campus Crossings at Alafaya informed residents Monday evening of a presumptive positive COVID-19 case, according to an email.

“We continue to maintain enhanced preventative measures to minimize spreading the virus, including continuing to clean and sanitize common areas throughout the community,” the email sent to residents and guarantors reads.

Email sent on Monday.

Hub on Campus Orlando

The Hub sent an email on Tuesday informing residents an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

“The resident is maintaining self-isolation in their residence in their respective building,” the email states.

Email sent on Tuesday.

University House

University House informed its community that a resident tested positive on June 8.

“We have confirmed that this resident has self-quarantined in their apartment, promptly upon feeling symptoms. However, because the individual has recently been in the community office and clubhouse prior to showing symptoms, we are in the process of sanitizing these areas as a precaution,” the email states.

University House said in the June 8 email the areas the resident frequented would be sanitized and reopened the next day.

Email sent on June 8.

The Station

The Station, located in Seminole County, sent a general email on April 9 with the subject, “Community update regarding COVID-19 response.”

Email sent on April 9.

UCF’s Timeline:

On March 11, UCF advised students to return to their permanent residences and started remote learning on March 16.

“While no cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported at UCF, the university continues monitoring the virus’ spread and evaluating the many impacts it may have on our campus community,” UCF said in a March 11 update.

An individual tested positive and informed the university about the March 10 result, according to records obtained by Knight News, but it is not clear if the university was immediately informed of the result.

Michael Deichen, associate vice president of UCF Student Health Services, said on Tuesday each individual needs to play a part to prevent an outbreak in the UCF community.

“If you find yourself experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, I urge you to get tested at one of the UCF testing sites or at a location near you,” he said. “Testing is important for tracking the virus and tracing to prevent further community spread.”

UCF’s COVID-19 testing site information can be found at the university’s coronavirus website. Information for Orange County can be found at the county’s website, while COVID-19 testing site information for Seminole County can be found here.

This is a developing story that will be updated with new information. Check back with Knight News for updates.