Interim Provost Michael Johnson couldn’t make any guarantees while the university is investigating psychology professor Charles Negy, but promised a group of individuals standing at the Reflecting Pond on June 14 that no student will be required to take a class with him.

“The one thing I am confident that we can do, before we understand whether more is possible, is to make sure nobody has to take his class,” Johnson said during the protest-turned-discussion at UCF’s main campus on June 14. “[We can make sure] there are good alternatives.”

UCF’s psychology department alerted students in a June 17 email that it established a new section of its sexual behavior course — taught by Bernard Jensen, associate chair and associate professor in the department — so students are not required to take Negy.

“The Psychology Department will be monitoring Dr. Negy’s section to discourage any inappropriate conduct from occurring,” the June 17 email reads.

Negy currently teaches a general psychology course, and is slated to teach honors directed reaching I and sexual behavior, according to myUCF.

UCF’s Office of Institutional Equity is conducting an ongoing inquiry into allegations of bias and unfair treatment in Negy’s classroom.

Any individual who believes he or she has experienced bias or discrimination from a faculty or staff member should report it to the Office of Institutional Equity at oie@ucf.edu, or by calling 407-823-1336.

To file a complaint anonymously, individuals may report through the university’s IntegrityLine at www.ucfintegrityline.com or call 855-877-6049.