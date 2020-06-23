The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued an emergency suspension of The Knight’s Pub alcohol license on Monday, but the photos used as exhibits in the emergency suspension were uploaded in 2019.

In Phase 2 of Re-Open Florida, bars were permitted to open on June 5 at 50% capacity inside — and full capacity outside — with appropriate social distancing, per the executive order.

Advertisement

In the emergency suspension, DBPR includes a June 5 Facebook post as Exhibit A — the photo was originally posted on Knight’s Pub’s Facebook page on July 14, 2019.

Screenshot of the photo used as an exhibit in the emergency suspension of Knight’s Pub alcohol license, originally uploaded to the UCF-area nightclub’s Facebook on July 14, 2019.

“Patrons were being served alcoholic beverages while not being seated for service and appropriate social distancing measures were not being enforced,” the emergency order reads. “See Exhibit A …”

Screenshot of the original photo uploaded to the UCF-area nightclub’s Facebook on July 14, 2019.

In the emergency suspension, DBPR also includes a June 6 Facebook post as Exhibit B — the photo was originally posted on Knight’s Pub’s Facebook page on July 19, 2019.

Screenshot of the photo used as an exhibit in the emergency suspension of The Knight’s Pub alcohol license, originally uploaded to the UCF-area nightclub’s Facebook on July 19, 2019.

“Patrons were again being served alcoholic beverages while not being seated for service and appropriate social distancing measures were not being enforced,” the emergency order reads. “See Exhibit B …”

Screenshot of the original photo uploaded to the UCF-area nightclub’s Facebook on July 19, 2019.

Knight News reached out to DBPR by phone and email, but the department did not return the several attempts for comment before publication.

It is unclear what steps DBPR took to verify the relevance of the photos — DBPR has refused to explain its actions when requested.

Timestamps also indicate both the photos were posted to social media prior to the establishment opening on the dates listed in the emergency suspension.

“Additional contact tracing by the Florida Department of Health has determined that at least 28 patrons tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the suspended licensee’s address of record,” according to DBPR.

According to the DBPR news release, 13 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Knight’s Pub license has been suspended until further administrative proceedings seeking formal discipline take place, the DBPR news release states.

This is a developing story.

Check back with Knight News for updates.