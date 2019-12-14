The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who deputies say attempted to rape an individual near the University of Central Florida on Tuesday.

In a media advisory, deputies said the victim was walking to a bus stop when he or she was approached by an armed male behind a building within the Mission Bay Apartments complex around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said in the advisory they will not be releasing any information about the victim.

The apartment complex is approximately 2.5 miles from UCF’s main campus.

The victim fought back against the attacker, causing him to flee. The attacker is described as a white male in his 20s, and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, according to the advisory.

Deputies said the suspect is of average build with no visible tattoos.

Those with information are encouraged to Crimeline.