Disney Springs announced its plans to begin reopening — which includes a limited number of businesses, limitations on capacity and enhanced safety measures— beginning May 20.

Disney Springs Vice President Matt Simon said the health of guests and Disney Cast Members are at the forefront of the planning, and said limitations will be in place given the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“Disney Springs will have limitations on capacity, parking and operating hours,” Simon said in a Thursday news release. “Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can.”

No specific information was provided regarding the hours or businesses that will open.

“We will apply learnings and ideas from leaders in the health and travel industries,” Simon said in the release. “We’re also talking to our unions as we prepare for some cast members to return to work.”

Disney Springs’ website states a limited number of shopping and dining experiences owned by third-parties will begin to open during this initial phase.

The website states enhanced safety measures — including the use of appropriate face coverings by Cast Members and guests — will be incorporated into the reopening.

Other areas of Walt Disney World Resort, including all theme parks and hotels, will remain closed until further notice.

The website states additional protocols and procedures will be announced closer to May 20 on Disney Springs’ website dedicated to the reopening.