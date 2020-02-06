Lucky’s Market announced the west Melbourne, Florida, location — which was announced on Jan. 21 as the only Florida location that would stand the mass closures — is now officially set to close.

The company announced it has entered into Asset Purchase Agreements with three more storefronts — Southeastern Grocers, Seabra Foods and Hitchcock’s Markets — according to a Tuesday press release.

Advertisement

Southeastern Grocers — the owners of Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s supermarket — signed an APA for five storefronts, one of which is in Lake Mary, Florida, while Seabra Foods’ APA includes one storefront in Orlando’s Hunters Creek neighborhood.

Advertisement

Lucky’s Market announced Jan. 21 it would be closing stores nationwide. The natural foods grocery store filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 27.

Advertisement

Lucky’s Market had previously entered into an APA with ALDI for five leased store properties and the purchase of one owned property, totaling six properties. One of these properties is located in Vineland, Florida and another in Orlando’s Colonial Landing neighborhood.

Publix is currently under contract as well to purchase five leases from Lucky’s Market, spokeswoman Maria Brous said in an email on Jan. 29. One property is the South Orange Lucky’s Market location, according to the Lucky’s press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

